Winners of prizes in St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

DENVER– FOX31 & Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to partners for the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home GIveaway, a community service project to support the St. Jude mission of finding cures and saving children.

On Wednesday morning, the winner of the Dream Home will be announced on FOX31 and Channel 2 at 8:15 a.m.

Prizes

Open House Prize: $10,000 Furniture Row Shopping Spree- Jasmin Cuadrado- Aurora

Tickets On Sale Prize: $3,500 Visa Gift Card, courtesy of the Christie Family- Glendon Golden- Aurora

Early Bird Prize: 5-night stay at Riu Cancun resort, courtesy of Apple Vacations® -Mark Schwartz- Tennessee

Bonus Prize: 2019 Lincoln MKC, courtesy of Landmark Lincoln- Ed Miller- Denver

