× I-70 closed eastbound at Idaho Springs; westbound at Morrison

MORRISON, Colo. — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are shut down at Morrison due to multiple crashes. The eastbound lanes of I-70 are closed at Idaho Springs due to multiple vehicle spin-outs.

The westbound lanes are closed between Morrison (mile marker 259) and Idaho Springs.

It is unclear where the eastbound closure ends.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says there is no word on when the interstate will reopen.

This story will be updated when the closure ends.