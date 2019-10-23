× Westbound I-70 reopened at Eisenhower Tunnel following closure due to spun-out vehicles

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were shut down at the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel Wednesday night due to multiple spun-out vehicles.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the closure was in effect at mile marker 215, which is the east side of the tunnel.

CDOT first tweeted about the closure just before 6 p.m. The interstate reopened about 45 minutes later.

Passenger vehicle traction laws are in effect for several mountain stretches of I-70, including between the metro area and Idaho Springs as well as between Silver Plume and Silverthorne.

The Pinpoint Weather forecast calls for heavy snow in parts of the mountains overnight.