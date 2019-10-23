WeldWerks Brewing Co. Wins Several Medals at the GABF

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WeldWerks Brewing Co. was the proud recipient of two Great American Beer Festival medals in highly contested categories this year. The Brewery claimed a Silver Medal in the Juicy or Hazy Pale Ale category for Itsy Bits, and then followed it up with a Gold medal in the Juicy or Hazy Imperial India Pale Ale category with Extra Extra Juicy Bits.

This year's win were a particular point of pride for Co-Founder and Head Brewer Neil Fisher who had been advocating for over a year for the addition of New England-Style categories to the GABF style guidelines.

Go check out WeldWerks Brewing Co. when you're in Greeley.