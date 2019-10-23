Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow moves in Wednesday night

WeldWerks Brewing Co. Wins Several Medals at the GABF

Posted 1:54 pm, October 23, 2019, by
Data pix.

WeldWerks Brewing Co. was the proud recipient of two Great American Beer Festival medals in highly contested categories this year.  The Brewery claimed a Silver Medal in the Juicy or Hazy Pale Ale category for Itsy Bits, and then followed it up with a Gold medal in the Juicy or Hazy Imperial India Pale Ale category with Extra Extra Juicy Bits.

This year's win were a particular point of pride for Co-Founder and Head Brewer Neil Fisher who had been advocating for over a year for the addition of New England-Style categories to the GABF style guidelines.

Go check out WeldWerks Brewing Co. when you're in Greeley.

 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.