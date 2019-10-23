Video shows food fight between cashier, customer at Aurora 7-Eleven

Note: Video below contains graphic language.

AURORA, Colo. — A food fight between customers and a cashier at an Aurora 7-Eleven is gaining viral attention after it was posted Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at the 7-Eleven at Peoria Street and East Colfax Avenue.

According to Andrew Strobe, who was in line to pay when the fight happened, it all started over an argument about the bathroom.

“I guess the guy wanted to use the bathroom, and she said he couldn’t because they had to clean it or something. So they were going back and forth arguing, and she threw a cup on him,” Strobe said. “I was like, ‘Wow.’ Immediately I wanted to pull out my phone because I knew something was going to happen.”

Video shows a cashier and customer throwing items back and forth before another customer gets involved.

“They started arguing and then he threw donuts at her, and the other guy threw donuts, and there was just a food war going on,” said Strode.

The cashier later grabs what appears to be a golf club and follows the customers into the parking lot, where more words are exchanged.

“If she was swinging that golf club, it could have been way worse,” said Strode. “I don’t want nobody to lose their job, but she should have took it a better way, in my opinion.”

7-Eleven did not return requests for comment Wednesday night.

It is unclear whether Aurora police are investigating any criminal activity associated with the incident.