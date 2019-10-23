× Trump: ‘We’re building a wall in Colorado’

PITTSBURGH — President Donald Trump said Wednesday a wall is being built in Colorado.

“We’re building a wall in Colorado. We’re building a beautiful wall. A big one that really works — that you can’t get over, you can’t get under,” he said.

Trump made the remark at an event in Pittsburgh. He was speaking to the Marcelus Shale Coalition, a group that promotes natural gas production.

Video of President Trump saying he is building a wall in Colorado. Presumably this is a mistake. pic.twitter.com/pydocFWIJo — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) October 23, 2019

The president likely misspoke, as he had just been speaking about border wall plans along New Mexico’s southern border.

“You know why we’re going to win New Mexico? Because they want safety on their border. And they didn’t have it. And we’re building a wall on the border of New Mexico,” he said immediately before talking about Colorado.

The president went on to say the wall would be built in Texas as well.

The crowd applauded following the statements about the wall.

“We’re not building a wall in Kansas, but they’re getting the benefit of the walls we just mentioned,” Trump said.

Colorado is bordered to the south by New Mexico and Oklahoma.