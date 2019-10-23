Tom Gibson wins St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Tom Gibson of Aurora was drawn as the winner of the ninth annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway on Thursday.

Every ticket helps St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and $1.45 million was raised.

About the Dream Home

The Enclave | 20891 Beekman Place | Denver, CO 80249

Built by Oakwood Homes

Estimated value of $775,000

4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3-car garage

Approximately 3,400 sq. ft.

Gated community with luxury amenities

Electric fireplace in great room

Oversized zero-entry master bathroom shower

Custom covered patio with an outdoor fireplace

Master bath his & hers vanities

Prizes

Open House Prize: $10,000 Furniture Row Shopping Spree- Jasmin Cuadrado- Aurora

Tickets On Sale Prize: $3,500 Visa Gift Card, courtesy of the Christie Family- Glendon Golden- Aurora

Early Bird Prize: 5-night stay at Riu Cancun resort, courtesy of Apple Vacations® -Mark Schwartz- Tennessee

Bonus Prize: 2019 Lincoln MKC, courtesy of Landmark Lincoln- Ed Miller- Denver

FOX31 & Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to partners for the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home GIveaway, a community service project to support the St. Jude mission of finding cures and saving children.