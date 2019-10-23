Tom Gibson wins St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

DENVER-- Tom Gibson of Aurora was drawn as the winner of the ninth annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway on Thursday.
Every ticket helps St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and $1.45 million was raised.
About the Dream Home
The Enclave | 20891 Beekman Place | Denver, CO 80249
Built by Oakwood Homes
- Estimated value of $775,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3-car garage
- Approximately 3,400 sq. ft.
- Gated community with luxury amenities
- Electric fireplace in great room
- Oversized zero-entry master bathroom shower
- Custom covered patio with an outdoor fireplace
- Master bath his & hers vanities
Prizes
Open House Prize: $10,000 Furniture Row Shopping Spree- Jasmin Cuadrado- Aurora
Tickets On Sale Prize: $3,500 Visa Gift Card, courtesy of the Christie Family- Glendon Golden- Aurora
Early Bird Prize: 5-night stay at Riu Cancun resort, courtesy of Apple Vacations® -Mark Schwartz- Tennessee
Bonus Prize: 2019 Lincoln MKC, courtesy of Landmark Lincoln- Ed Miller- Denver
FOX31 & Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to partners for the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home GIveaway, a community service project to support the St. Jude mission of finding cures and saving children.AlertMe