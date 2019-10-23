Tire Safety 101: Know the difference between all-season and winter tires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Colorado has traction laws requiring cars to be equipped for safe driving on mountain roads. Bald tires can cause vehicles to slide, lose control and even have a blowout.

James Gould of Big O Tires tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers getting the right tire for your lifestyle is as important as putting gas in the tank.

"Some people are up in the mountains, some people are local and some people have long commutes," Gould said.

Gould adds that a tire professional can explain the difference between all-season and snow tires.

"In an all-season tire, when it gets colder, it gets harder, so it almost becomes like that 'Big Wheel' when you were a kid. When you’re going really fast, you lock it up and you slide," Gould said.

Gould says there are important differences in the materials used to make tires.

"The compound and the rubber in a snow tire keeps your tires softer so you keep that traction," he said.

Monitoring the tread on your tires throughout the year is crucial to maintaining safety standards. Many tires now come with an indicator strip that wears down when the tread gets low.

Gould says Big O Tires provides free tire inspections and there are snow tires for a variety of budgets.