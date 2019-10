Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Fort Restaurant in Morrison is known for its steaks and game meats, but Executive Chef Ian Stewart-Shelafo is showing off some great new winter items on the menu. The Fort has specials 7 days a week. You can get a 16-oz. T-Bone Steak dinner for just $39. You can also get an 8-oz. Buffalo Prime Rib dinner special on weekends for just $39.

For reservations and more information, go to TheFort.com or call (303) 697-4771.