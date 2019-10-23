Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow moves into Denver metro area on Wednesday night

Spot Potential Health and Safety Hazards in Your Home

Posted 2:45 pm, October 23, 2019, by
Data pix.

Most homeowners don't have the time or the know-how to spot potential residential health and safety hazards until they become major problems.   Danny Lipford, Home Improvement Expert and Host of "Today's Homeowner" on Ch. 2, has a home safety checkup list.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.