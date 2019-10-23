Snow and cold move into Denver metro area through Thursday morning; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be a few rain showers early Wednesday evening before it quickly changes to all snow in the Denver metro area.

Snow showers will continue through the overnight hours across the Denver metro area.

Expect roads to become slick after sunset. And it will be a slow Thursday morning commute.

Our snow forecast for metro Denver shows less snow to the north & east of the city with deeper totals to the south & west of downtown...roads will be slick late tonight and early on Thursday...allow extra travel time #cowx #snow pic.twitter.com/QZaGIXYqcL — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) October 23, 2019

The snow will end early Thursday and sunshine will return. That will allow roads to begin drying, making the evening commute easier.

There will be more melting on Friday and Saturday with plenty of sunshine both days and highs in the 60s and 70s.

The next shot of snow and cold will be Sunday. A few inches of accumulation are possible with that storm at the end of the weekend.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.