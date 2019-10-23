Snow and cold move into Denver metro area through Thursday morning; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow moves into Denver metro area on Wednesday night

DENVER -- There will be a few rain showers early Wednesday evening before it quickly changes to all snow in the Denver metro area.

Snow showers will continue through the overnight hours across the Denver metro area.

Expect roads to become slick after sunset. And it will be a slow Thursday morning commute.

The snow will end early Thursday and sunshine will return. That will allow roads to begin drying, making the evening commute easier.

There will be more melting on Friday and Saturday with plenty of sunshine both days and highs in the 60s and 70s.

The next shot of snow and cold will be Sunday. A few inches of accumulation are possible with that storm at the end of the weekend.

