Pueblo police searching for missing body parts of woman found in suitcase

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department said Wednesday a search is underway for some body parts of a woman who was found dead last week.

The body of Maria Cuevas-Garcia, 58, was found inside a suitcase in a Pueblo dumpster on Oct. 17. Her son, 36-year-old Anthony “Antonio” Cuevas, was arrested the next day and charged with first-degree murder.

On Wednesday, PPD said that when detectives discovered the body, it was missing a head, both hands and both feet.

“This information was intentionally withheld from the public for the purpose of the investigation, specifically because only the suspect and/or those involved with her murder would have known this fact,” PPD stated in a press release.

Investigators are working with canine handlers from the Elizabeth Police Department to search for the missing body parts. Searches have been conducted on the southwest side of Pueblo near State Highway 78, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the missing body parts should contact Pueblo police. To remain anonymous, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers: 719-542-7867.