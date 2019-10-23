Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow moves into Denver metro area on Wednesday night

Pueblo police searching for missing body parts of woman found in suitcase

Posted 4:54 pm, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 04:58PM, October 23, 2019

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department said Wednesday a search is underway for some body parts of a woman who was found dead last week.

The body of Maria Cuevas-Garcia, 58, was found inside a suitcase in a Pueblo dumpster on Oct. 17. Her son, 36-year-old Anthony “Antonio” Cuevas, was arrested the next day and charged with first-degree murder.

On Wednesday, PPD said that when detectives discovered the body, it was missing a head, both hands and both feet.

“This information was intentionally withheld from the public for the purpose of the investigation, specifically because only the suspect and/or those involved with her murder would have known this fact,” PPD stated in a press release.

Investigators are working with canine handlers from the Elizabeth Police Department to search for the missing body parts. Searches have been conducted on the southwest side of Pueblo near State Highway 78, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the missing body parts should contact Pueblo police. To remain anonymous, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers: 719-542-7867.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.