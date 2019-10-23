Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow moves in Wednesday night

Prison board revokes early release of Colorado Springs woman convicted in tow truck driver’s death

Posted 8:54 am, October 23, 2019, by

COLORADO SPRINGS— A Colorado prison alternatives board has revoked an early release decision to a woman serving 20 years in prison in the death of a tow truck driver dragged by her vehicle.

The Gazette reported Tuesday that 41-year-old Detra Farries was convicted of manslaughter and six other counts in the 2011 death of Allen Lew Rose.

Authorities say Rose was an Iraq War veteran who was dragged over a mile after he became ensnared by a tow cable left dangling from Farries’ vehicle.

An Arapahoe County Community Corrections board spokesman said the panel reversed itself Thursday after opposition from the victim’s widow Renee Baker.
Baker says she wasn’t properly alerted about the early release consideration.

Farries’ next parole hearing is scheduled for March.

Her mandatory release is set for March 2029.

AlertMe
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.