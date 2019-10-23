Rain and snow arrive for the evening rush hour; snow ends early Thursday

Posted 5:15 am, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 05:26AM, October 23, 2019
Data pix.

DENVER-- The morning rush hour is dry Wednesday, but not the evening rush hour.  We are forecasting an EARLIER start to the precipitation in Denver, around 5 p.m.

The snow could start even earlier in the foothills, around 3 p.m.; Boulder, Evergreen, Fort Collins, Estes Park, Douglas County.

A wintry mix in Denver turns over to all snow by 9 p.m.  Snow continues all night then tapers off around 5 a.m. Thursday.

1-4 inches in Denver.  4-12 inches of accumulation in the south and west suburbs, foothills, mountains and the Palmer Divide.

Forecast snow totals by early Thursday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Expect a snowy Thursday morning rush hour.

We've issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for both Wednesday and Thursday to highlight this storm system.

Skies will clear Thursday mid-day into the afternoon.  Highs will be in the 30s.

It will be drier and warmer on Friday and Saturday.  In fact, Saturday cold hit 70 degrees.

An unsettled and colder pattern arrives Sunday until Halloween.  Highs will drop into the 40s and possibly even colder.  Snow is in our forecast each day.

7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

