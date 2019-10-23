× Person of interest sought in Lakewood motel homicide

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A person of interest is being sought in the shooting death of a woman at a West Colfax Avenue motel, the Lakewood Police Department said Wednesday.

Kennie Sutton, 35, is being sought in connection to the shooting death of 32-year-old Brittany Guern at the Blue Sky Motel at 6205 W. Colfax Ave. on Friday night.

Sutton is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

On Tuesday morning, Asha Thompson, 32, was arrested in connection to the homicide.

Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. Friday where they found Guern suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Thompson is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 303-763-6800.