One killed, 3 injured in 3-vehicle crash south of Fort Lupton

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed and three others were injured in a three-vehicle crash that included a dump truck south of Fort Lupton on Wednesday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened about 7:20 a.m. at Highway 85 and Weld County Road 6, about 4 miles south of Fort Lupton.

The Colorado State Patrol said two passenger vehicles and a dump truck were involved in the crash.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two were taken by ambulance to Northern Colorado Medical Center and one was flown to Denver Health Medical Center.

The injured have unknown injuries.

Northbound Highway 85 was closed, but southbound lanes remained open. The cause of the crash is under investigation.