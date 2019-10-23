Family of missing Wheat Ridge mother asks public for help finding her

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. -- The family of a Wheat Ridge woman missing since Friday is hoping the community can help them find her.
Krystin Loera, a mother of two, was last seen Friday at the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Kipling Street in Lakewood. She was about to board a bus home.
Linda Loera, Krystin's mother, said she would text or speak over the phone with her daughter between six and seven times a day.
The Loera family has filed a missing person report with the Wheat Ridge Police Department.
“Just know we love you and want you home," Linda said.
Anyone with information should contact Wheat Ridge police: 303-237-2220.