Family of missing Wheat Ridge mother asks public for help finding her

Posted 11:50 pm, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:51PM, October 23, 2019
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. -- The family of a Wheat Ridge woman missing since Friday is hoping the community can help them find her.

Krystin Loera, a mother of two, was last seen Friday at the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Kipling Street in Lakewood. She was about to board a bus home.

Linda Loera, Krystin's mother, said she would text or speak over the phone with her daughter between six and seven times a day.

The Loera family has filed a missing person report with the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

“Just know we love you and want you home," Linda said.

Anyone with information should contact Wheat Ridge police: 303-237-2220.

