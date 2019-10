DENVER — A man and his 8-year-old grandson each caught huge trout on the South Platte River on Tuesday.

Boden Lewis and his grandfather Jim Cleveland were on a guided fly fishing trip about an hour south of Denver.

Young Boden reeled in a 27-inch trout that was estimated to be 6 to 7 pounds before it was released.

Cleveland one-upped his grandson, catching a 28-inch trout before releasing it.