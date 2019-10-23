× I-70 reopens in both directions following overnight closure due to snowstorm

MORRISON, Colo. — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened around 3 a.m. Thursday morning following an overnight closure due to crashes and multiple vehicle spin-outs from poor weather conditions.

The westbound lanes were closed at Morrison. The eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed at Idaho Springs.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says traction laws are in effect in both directions of I-70 between Denver and Idaho Springs.