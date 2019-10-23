Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow continues in Denver metro through early Thursday

How will the impeachment inquiry affect the markets?

Posted 7:49 pm, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 07:53PM, October 23, 2019
Data pix.

DENVER -- How could the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine affect the financial markets? Jordan Schwartz, a partner with Strategic Wealth Designers, explains in the video above.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.