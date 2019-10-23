Cat rescued from garage fire in Littleton, paramedics save its life with CPR

Posted 5:58 am, October 23, 2019, by

LITTLETON, Colo.–  Firefighters rescued a cat during a garage fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 5:20 a.m. in the 500 Block of West Davies Way in the garage of a home.

When South Metro Fire Rescue arrived on scene, the garage was fully engulfed in flames.

Photo Gallery

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly.

A cat was rescued from the fire and given CPR by paramedics on scene, according to SMFR.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.