Cat rescued from garage fire in Littleton, paramedics save its life with CPR

LITTLETON, Colo.– Firefighters rescued a cat during a garage fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 5:20 a.m. in the 500 Block of West Davies Way in the garage of a home.

When South Metro Fire Rescue arrived on scene, the garage was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly.

A cat was rescued from the fire and given CPR by paramedics on scene, according to SMFR.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.