Black Hawk helicopter makes appearance at Adams County school as part of red ribbon campaign

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- A Black Hawk helicopter made an appearance at an Adams County school on Tuesday.

"We work in conjunction with the DEA, local and state law-enforcement agencies, supporting the local community getting the drug prevention message out," said Lawton Hare, the Colorado National Guard counter drrug coordinator.

It's part of the red ribbon campaign.

After the helicopter was secured, sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders from Scott Carpenter Middle School got up close and personal for a tour.

The Colorado National Guard knows how to set the stage, then it brought out a message from the Drug Enforcement Agency

"What we really believe is there's gonna be kids out there and they're going to hear this message and this message is going to make a difference," said Randy Ladd with the DEA.