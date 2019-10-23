Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow continues through Monday morning
‘Avoid driving on the I-25 South Gap Monday morning’ Dangerous conditions expected from Castle Rock to Monument

Posted 8:01 am, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 05:17AM, October 28, 2019

CASTLE ROCK, Colo.– The Colorado Department of Transportation is urging drivers to avoid driving on the Interstate 25 South Gap Monday morning due to the snowstorm.

The I-25 South Gap runs from Castle Rock to Monument.

During the last snowstorm on October 10, a 20-mile stretch of I-25 was closed through the South Gap in Douglas County because of several crashes.

We’ve issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for both Monday and Tuesday to highlight this storm system.

