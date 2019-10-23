× ‘Avoid driving on the I-25 South Gap Monday morning’ Dangerous conditions expected from Castle Rock to Monument

CASTLE ROCK, Colo.– The Colorado Department of Transportation is urging drivers to avoid driving on the Interstate 25 South Gap Monday morning due to the snowstorm.

The I-25 South Gap runs from Castle Rock to Monument.

During the last snowstorm on October 10, a 20-mile stretch of I-25 was closed through the South Gap in Douglas County because of several crashes.

We’ve issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for both Monday and Tuesday to highlight this storm system.