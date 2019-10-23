‘Avoid driving on the I-25 South Gap after 8 p.m.’ Dangerous conditions expected from Castle Rock to Monument

Posted 8:01 am, October 23, 2019, by

CASTLE ROCK, Colo.– The Colorado Department of Transportation is urging drivers to avoid driving on the Interstate 25 South Gap after 8 p.m. on Wednesday due to the incoming snowstorm.

The I-25 South Gap runs from Castle Rock to Monument.

During the last snowstorm on October 10, a 20-mile stretch of I-25 was closed through the South Gap in Douglas County because of several crashes.

We’ve issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for both Wednesday and Thursday to highlight this storm system.

AlertMe
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.