'Avoid driving on the I-25 South Gap after 8 p.m.' Dangerous conditions expected from Castle Rock to Monument

CASTLE ROCK, Colo.– The Colorado Department of Transportation is urging drivers to avoid driving on the Interstate 25 South Gap after 8 p.m. on Wednesday due to the incoming snowstorm.

The I-25 South Gap runs from Castle Rock to Monument.

During the last snowstorm on October 10, a 20-mile stretch of I-25 was closed through the South Gap in Douglas County because of several crashes.

We’ve issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for both Wednesday and Thursday to highlight this storm system.