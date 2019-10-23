Arapahoe High School parents to meet after 9th suicide in recent years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- Littleton Public School staff and mental health professionals will meet with parents of Arapahoe High School students Wednesday after the school announced a student died by suicide on Monday.

In a letter sent out to parents, Arapahoe High School's principal said a 17-year-old student died by suicide on Monday. In light of the tragedy, the district organized a meeting for parents at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Centennial from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to give parents pointers on supporting their students and talking to their children about suicide and tough topics.

Monday's suicide marks the 9th time an Arapahoe High School student that has taken their own life in recent years. In the fall of last year, the school community grieved the loss of two students in back-to-back suicides in one week.

Researchers plan to study social environments inside Littleton Public Schools and Mesa County schools as part of a long-term study on youth suicide. Researchers will conduct focus groups with students, parents and staff hoping to gain insight into what makes children happy versus what makes them stressed and miserable.

Parents interested in the study can read more about it here.