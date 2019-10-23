8 Jefferson County schools placed on lockout as deputies search for suspect

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow moves in Wednesday night

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A handful of schools in Jefferson County were placed on lockout on Wednesday afternoon as sheriff’s deputies looked for a suspect.

The suspect, described as an adult male, was being sought near West Chatfield Avenue and South Pierce Street.

He’s described as being 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds with dark skin. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Eight schools in the area were placed on lockout: Blue Heron, Columbine Hills, Coronado, Dutch Creek, Leawood and Normandy elementary schools; Ken Caryl Middle School; and Columbine High School.

Lockout means school activities continue as normal, but entry and exit are restricted.

