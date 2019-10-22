It's something we all use every single day... our brains. So, you want to make sure you're getting the most out of your brain power. That's where NeurOptimal Neurofeedback comes into play. Susan Tzankow and Jennifer Tierney, certified NeurOptimal Neurofeedback trainers and owners of Front Range Neurofeedback and Parker Neurofeedback explain how it works and how it can help you. Call 720-300-7079 for 5 sessions of NeurOptimal Brain Training for only $250.AlertMe
Train Your Brain – Front Range Neurofeedback & Parker Neurofeedback
