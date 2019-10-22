× The Eagles to bring full-album ‘Hotel California’ tour to Denver

DENVER — The Eagles will bring their full-album “Hotel California” nationwide tour to Denver next year, it was announced Tuesday.

The tour was announced earlier this month and did not include a stop in Denver.

But Live Nation Colorado said Tuesday that the iconic rock group will play at the Pepsi Center on March 26 and 28.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 1.

The tour will start in Atlanta in February, and then the rock group will go to New York, Dallas and Houston before coming to Denver.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit will be joined by Deacon Frey, the son of the late Eagles founding member Glenn Frey.

Country legend Vince Gill will also be part of the group, along with a live orchestra and choir.