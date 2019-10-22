The Difference Between All-Season Tires and All-Weather Tires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As winter weather draws near here in Colorado, the inventor of the all-weather tire is raising awareness about the only tire designed to be a true year-round driving option.

Nokian Tyres has launched a campaign aimed at educating consumers about all-weather tires, which offer a level of four-season driving protection not found in all-season tires, which are not designed for winter use. The life-driven tire company rooted in safety and sustainability is inviting drivers to visit NokianTires.com/Weather to learn why all-weather tires are a safe, convenient winter driving option.

Nokian Tyres invented the all-weather tire and is on its fourth generation of premium-crafted all-weather products, including the most recent version, the Nokian WR G4 and WR G4 SUV. The product is best suited for areas with unpredictable winter weather, even places where it may only snow a few times each year.

The Scandinavian tire company also invented the winter tire and is an industry leader in the areas of safety and sustainability. Its all-weather tires are well-suited for locales like Colorado, which recently passed a state law extending the dates when drivers are required use winter-rated tires in the Rocky Mountains if they do not have four-wheel drive. The law went into effect September 1 and covers nine months each year.

The Nokian Tyres can be found local at Utopia Tire in Frisco or simply check out their website for more information.