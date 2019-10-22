× Suspect wanted in Lakewood motel homicide arrested

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man wanted in the shooting death of a woman at a West Colfax Avenue motel has been arrested, the Lakewood Police Department said Tuesday.

Asha Thompson, 32, was arrested about 7:30 a.m. at the Big Bunny Motel at 6218 W. Colfax Ave.

Thompson was wanted for the Friday night shooting at the Blue Sky Motel at 6205 W. Colfax Ave. that left 32-year-old Brittany Guern dead.

Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. where they found Guern suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police had been looking for Thompson ever since. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Thompson is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.