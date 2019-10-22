Snow on track for Wednesday night into Thursday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wind remains strong Tuesday over the mountains, with gusts of 30-70 miles per hour above tree line. A small piece of that wind will effect the Front Range during the afternoon with gusts of 15-30 miles per hour. It will be a warming, downsloping wind.

Denver will see be sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 62 degrees. It will be breezy this afternoon.

The mountains will have lingering snow showers, then sunshine. It will be windy. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s.

Winter Storm Watches are posted for Wednesday night into Thursday morning for the south and west suburbs, the foothills and Palmer Divide. 6-12 inches of snow are forecast for those areas.

We've issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday and Thursday to highlight this snow potential.

In Denver, Loveland, Greeley and Fort Collins: 1-4 inches of snow between late Wednesday and Thursday morning. Expect a snowy Thursday morning rush-hour. Highs will be in the 30s Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

The high mountains near the Divide can expect 4-12 inches of snow accumulation. This includes Loveland Ski Area, Arapahoe Basin, Winter Park, Longs Peak, Cameron Pass and Steamboat Springs. Wind gusts will be 30-60 miles per hour.

Snow will taper off by mid-day Thursday.

It will be dry on Friday and Saturday, with a much warmer high of 72 degrees on Saturday.

Another cold front with light snow is possible Sunday into Monday. It will be colder, with highs in the 30s and 40s.

