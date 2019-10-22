Snow arrives late Wednesday into Thursday morning; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day issued

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Weather conditions will stay calm Tuesday night statewide, but a fall storm will bring changes to Colorado starting Wednesday evening.

Most of Wednesday will be dry until rain and snow arrive in the afternoon and evening.

Winds will be breezy with a high temperature of about 54 degrees expected in Denver.

Rain showers will develop in the afternoon, eventually changing over to a mix and then snowfall as cold air moves in.

Snowfall is expected to start in the higher elevations (mountains, Palmer Divide, foothills). These areas could see impacts to the Wednesday evening commute depending on what time the snow starts.

Snow will fall through early Thursday morning before clearing out.

Roads are expected to be icy for the Thursday morning commute.

Snowfall totals will vary based on elevation.

The northern Front Range and north side of the Denver metro area will not see a lot of snow from this storm (0-1 inch).

The Denver metro area will get about 1-3 inches with higher amounts on the south and west sides of the city.

The Palmer Divide and foothills will get about 4-8 inches of snow.

By midmorning Thursday, the snowfall will stop and skies will begin to clear. High temperatures on Thursday will only make it to the low 40s.

Friday and Saturday will be sunny, dry and mild.

Another shot at snow will arrive on Sunday as temperatures cool back to the 40s.

