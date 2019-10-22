× Ski apparel startup partners with Golden brick-and-mortar store

GOLDEN, Colo. — Summer and winter are coming together in a Golden storefront.

Slope Threads, a startup launched last year that rents ski apparel online, is taking on a brick-and-mortar presence this season, operating within Mountain Side Gear Rentals’ retail space at 15985 S. Golden Road in Golden.

Mountain Side launched online in 2010 and opened the storefront in 2017. The outdoor gear the company rents, such as camping equipment and backpacking items, is more often used during warmer weather. But Slope Threads CEO Sarah Laughlin didn’t know that when she first walked in.

“I walked into a store like doing recon to see if he was a competitor, basically,” Laughlin said. “So I (went) to see if he was renting anything I was, and we just exchanged business cards. And he followed up with me late summer.”

Mountain Side co-owner Phil Sanchez said he had been looking to tap into the winter clothing rental market for some time.

