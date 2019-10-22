Rocks dropped off bridge, onto vehicles on I-25 in Thornton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- Three drivers say rocks were thrown off a bridge and onto their vehicles while they were driving on Interstate 25 in Thornton Monday.

Shannon Campbell says a rock was dropped from the East 88th Avenue bridge while she was driving on I-25. It smashed through her windshield and landed in her car.

"It literally whizzed right by my head. If it had hit me -- even enough to knock me out -- it could have killed me. This is a pretty substantial rock," she said. "It was so loud, at first I thought I'd been shot or shot at."

Campbell is one of the three drivers who reported rocks being dropped onto their vehicles at I-25 and 88th Monday.

The stone that hit Campbell's van smashed through the passenger's side of the windshield and then changed trajectory.

"It was so fast. The rock hit the door on the other side and I was like, 'What just happened here?' I'm pretty sure my guardian angels are the reason I'm standing here right now because there's no reason that rock shouldn't have hit me where it came in and where it ended up. My head was right in its path," she said.

Fortunately, Shannon is OK and so are the other two drivers. None of them were seriously injured. However, they're worried what happened to them could happen again.

Campbell plans to save the rock that nearly killed her as a reminder of what could have been.

"I'm going to keep it and I think I'm going to write something on it, like 'Life is short,' or 'Live in the moment,' or something like that because you never know when your time is up," she said.

Thornton police are still investigating and have not released a description of a possible suspect or suspects. Any witnesses should contact Thornton police: 720-977-5150.