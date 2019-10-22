× Ramen concept replacing Biju’s in Broadway Market

DENVER — Broadway Market is putting its hopes on a second Japanese restaurant after the departure of its only Indian concept.

Tora Ramen is set to take over the space recently vacated by Biju’s Little Curry Shop in the food hall at 950 Broadway at the edge of the Golden Triangle. Chef Jesusio Silva, co-owner and executive chef of the market’s existing Japanese eatery Misaki on Broadway, is behind the upcoming ramen spot.

Tora Ramen will open within the next few weeks, according to a news release. It will be the first new tenant to join the market since it opened in February.

Broadway Market had its first departures over the summer, when juice shop Wonder Press and gift boutique Luna & Jasper left the market to open brick-and-mortar stores.

Biju’s closed its location at the food hall Oct. 6, owner Biju Thomas said Monday. The company’s RiNo location also recently closed, leaving just the Tennyson Street spot.

