Prostitute, injured police officer part of Broomfield mayoral candidate’s past

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- Kevin Kreeger is one of the most controversial candidates running for office in Colorado this year.

Kreeger, a current Broomfield city councilman, is running to become mayor of the city and county in the northwest metro area.

Broomfield's mayoral race had a relatively low profile until Kreeger began confirming details of his past to the Broomfield community, particularly to supporters of his campaign.

Kreeger was arrested for pushing a police officer in 1994 in Chicago.

In 1996, he was arrested for solicitation of a prostitute, also in Chicago.

In 2006, he was accused of sexual assault of a hitchhiker in Clear Creek County, Colorado. However, charges were never filed.

On Tuesday, Kreeger declined an opportunity to speak on camera to discuss his past with FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George.

On Kreeger’s website, however, part of a statement reads:

“I have fortunately fixed my life, straightened myself out, have a great family and have focused on leading a good life. To me, public service is part of my redemption. While my past is embarrassing, it informs me as a leader.”

As for voters, it is clear Kreeger's past is affecting the race.

”It did impact my decision,” voter Debbie Neemie said as she returned her ballot.

A number of prominent officials and candidates for office have withdrawn their support of Kreeger in recent days. Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse has quietly pulled support.

But as one drives around Broomfield, it is also clear Kreeger still has supporters, with several campaign signs remaining in front yards.

Why? The answer may rest with environmentalists who believe Kreeger is the most anti-fracking candidate in the race.

“Kevin is the one who is the most protective of our health and safety,” Kreeger supporter Kim McNaughton said.

FOX31 will continue to request an interview from Kreeger, as several unanswered questions remain.

Pat Quinn and Kimberly Grove are also running for mayor of Broomfield.

Municipal officers in Broomfield are non-partisan, so Kreeger is running without a party affiliation.