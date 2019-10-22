‘Pedestrian etiquette’: Denver neighbors call on one another to be courteous on sidewalks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Community members are making a plea for pedestrian safety, calling on one another to make a change on sidewalks.

Typically, neighbors turn to their Nextdoor community threads to post about crimes or services, but one post attracting attention has a two-word subject: pedestrian etiquette.

With people distracted by cellphones, a growing population and e-scooters, navigating sidewalks in Denver is different than it was even a few years ago.

“It’s as if they have tunnel vision,” pedestrian Shane Zentner said.

“You kind of got to watch yourself,” valet employee Brooks Bensen said. “I’ve seen some people fall on the scooter. I’ve seen some people fall on the bikes. I’ve seen some people almost get hit."

Debbie Piver has found herself in several close calls.

“It is very frightening. I use a rolling walker and I’m also hearing impaired,” Piver said.

Every time she takes her wheels on the pavement, she says it’s a risk.

“When a scooter or a bicycle comes upon me quickly at a fast rate of speed, I have to pull over and catch my breath,” she said.

That’s why Piver was thrilled to see a Nextdoor post from a neighbor calling on community members to consider pedestrian etiquette.

Ann Byers asked Denverites to abide by three rules on the side of the road: announce before you pass, avoid blocking the path with a group and check over your shoulder before suddenly stopping.

“I love it. I think we need more of it,” Zentner said.

Nicole Fierro wrote this report.