Man killed in east Denver shooting identified

DENVER — Authorities have publicly identified the man who was killed in an east Denver shooting on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said Tyre Falls, 27, died of a gunshot wound.

The shooting occurred about 10:20 p.m. Saturday at North Quebec Street and East Seventh Avenue.

Falls was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A woman was arrested in connection to the shooting. Her name and age have not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation.