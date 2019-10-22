Man in MAGA hat caught on video spraying bear repellent during California Trump protest

Posted 4:03 pm, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 04:13PM, October 22, 2019

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Authorities in Southern California say a supporter of Donald Trump was arrested after spraying bear repellent on a small crowd protesting the president at the Santa Monica Pier.

Santa Monica police say pro- and anti-Trump demonstrators were shouting at each other Saturday when a scuffle broke out.

video posted online shows a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat circling the crowd and then unleashing a torrent of spray from a canister.

Officials say nobody was seriously hurt by the repellent, which is similar to pepper sprays used by police.

The Los Angeles Times reports authorities arrested a man who could face charges including violating the terms of his parole from a previous weapons violation. His name was not released.

Investigators are trying to determine whether a second man also sprayed the crowd.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.