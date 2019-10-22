Low-income 1st grade students receive BIG surprise!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGMONT — First grade students at Mountain View Elementary school in Longmont received a huge surprise when a gift of kindness rolled into their lives.

Most of the students (about 70%) are considered low-income.

On Tuesday, 47 first graders were called into the school’s auditorium for an impromptu assembly.

28:26 "I love it when the schools work with us and keep it a surprise!” said Diana Ralston. “It makes it much more fun!"

Ralston is the executive director of a non-profit group called, Can'd Aid.

The organization works with companies to donate FREE bikes and helmets to schools across the country. The group focuses heavily on title 1 schools.

"I just think it’s important for everyone to have access to the outdoors,” Ralston said.

By giving away bikes, Can’d Aid is hoping students will put down their electronics, get off the couch and exercise outside.

"It really is just seeing these kids get out and explore their communities and put down the screens,” Ralston said.

The 47 bikes and helmets donated on Tuesday are gifts from Can’d Aid and Medtronic (a company that creates medical devices, treatments and therapies).

The night prior, several employees of Medtronic helped build the bikes — before they were delivered on Tuesday.

