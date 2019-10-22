× Loveland Ski Area to open Friday for 2019-20 ski, snowboard season

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Loveland Ski Area will become the third resort in Colorado to open for the 2019-20 ski and snowboard season on Friday.

Loveland, which usually battles with Arapahoe Basin Ski to be the first to open in the state, made the announcement Tuesday.

Arapahoe Basin was the first to open on Oct. 11, beating Keystone Resort, which opened on Oct. 12. It was Keystone’s earliest opening in 20 years.

Loveland opened on Oct. 20 last year.

“Our snowmaking team has been working around the clock to get the mountain ready and all of their hard work is about to pay off,” Chief Operating Officer Rob Goodell said.

“Mother Nature chipped in with almost a foot of snow during this last storm cycle and that was the boost we needed. Winter is officially here and we can’t wait to celebrate the start of another season.”

Loveland will open at 9 a.m. Friday with an 18-inch base. Operations will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and designated holidays.

Other Colorado ski resorts are planning to open in November or later. Most ski resorts in the state expect to be open before Christmas.