Live-Action Version of “The Lion King” Now on Blu-ray and DVD

October 22, 2019
Disney's Live-Action version of "The Lion King"... is now out on Blu-ray and DVD.  This star-studded cast, including John Oliver, James Earl Jones, and Beyonce, really brings this classic tale to life.

