Juvenile arrested, suspected of stabbing fellow student at high school in Grand Junction

Posted 3:39 pm, October 22, 2019, by and , Updated at 03:40PM, October 22, 2019

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Authorities have arrested a female juvenile suspected of stabbing another student at a high school in Grand Junction.

Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports that Grand Junction High School was put into shelter-in-place status Monday, meaning students and staff were confined to their assigned classrooms.

Authorities say the situation was contained within minutes.

Police say the injured young man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and both students’ parents were called.

Authorities say the female suspect was screened into the Department of Youth Corrections and charged with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and interference with educational institutions.

Authorities say the two students know each other.

Their names were not released.

A school representative says counseling would be available to anyone who needs it.

