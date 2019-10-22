× ‘It was self defense’; Woman killed during dispute between neighbors at Lone Tree apartment complex

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two men were arrested after a woman was shot and killed Friday over a dispute about access to an apartment.

Shortly before 4 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance between two apartments at 10181 Park Meadows Dr. Dispatchers advised the deputies that shots were fired, and a woman was possibly shot.

When deputies arrived, they found Justin Chaney, 45, with a handgun in a hallway and ordered him to the ground, according to the arrest affidavit. Jamie Anderson, 45, was near Chaney and was also placed into handcuffs.

Deputies continued into the apartment from the hallway and found a woman, identified as Kelly Kiess, 24, with a gunshot wound to the face. Deputies started CPR until an ambulance arrived. Kiess was eventually pronounced dead.

Andy Bernadeau, 22, was standing next to Kiess, crying and yelling, “He shot her,” “he didn’t give a warning shot,” according to the arrest affidavit.

The report also stated that deputies found a handgun in the pocket of a hooded sweatshirt Kiess was wearing.

Deputies interviewed Bernadeau, who just moved into the apartment with Kiess, and he stated he didn’t have an access card to the building yet. He told deputies he went outside of the building and tried to get back in and wasn’t able to. He followed Chaney into the apartment complex, after which Chaney asked him about not having an access card, according to the affidavit.

The confrontation between Bernadeau and Chaney turned into an argument in the hallway and Bernadeau said he slapped Chaney. Chaney pulled out a gun and pointed it at Bernadeau, telling him not to move until police arrived, all according to the arrest report.

During the interview, Bernadeau stated that his girlfriend, Kiess, walked outside of their apartment and argued with Anderson, who was also in the hallway. Kiess then went back into the apartment and came back out with a gun. Bernadeau says Kiess pointed the handgun at Chaney and Chaney shot Keiss in the face, according to the affidavit.

“It was self-defense.” stated Chaney while he was being handcuffed, according to the report.

Chaney said he was in fear for his life and Anderson’s life and he pointed the gun at Kiess and pulled the trigger, according to the arrest report.

Deputies say that both Bernadeau and Chaney shared similar stories during their interviews.

Bernadeau was booked on third-degree assault and bonded out of jail.

Chaney was booked on charges of second-degree murder. His bond is set at $50,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for October 24.