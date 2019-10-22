× Is your weather app reliable? Why it’s sometimes different from what meteorologists are telling you

DENVER– “My weather app says it’s going to be 42 and sunny. Your meteorologists say it’s going to be 40 and snowing”. So what’s right or who’s wrong?

It’s the modern problem of weather apps. Are they reliable? They are adequate for planning birthday parties and barbecues but never life-and-death situations, according to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

The most important thing to know is “who made your forecast”. Have a name and know their expertise. If you don’t know, then don’t trust them or it with your life.

Most weather apps are computer algorithms pulled off a mainframe with little quality control and used to make money.

