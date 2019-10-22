How to Keep your Kids Safe On-Line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lisa Good is not only a mom of four teenagers, but she's also a Cybersecurity Expert and Best-selling Author of "Are Your Kids Naked Online? How to Protect Your Tech-savvy Kids from Online Self-destruction."

She gives us the tips and tricks to help parents know if their kids are abusing their smartphones.

Here are Good's three signs that your kids are using these secret (vault) apps:

Hiding the screen when you enter the room, shaking their phone or putting their hand over their screen. If they are doing the last two they are using the "emergency"close feature on the secret app. Refusing to give their passwords Having 2 or more of the same type of app

Lisa Good has more tips and advice on her website at Your Kids Secret Life.