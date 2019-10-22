Denver holding town hall meetings to discuss increasing minimum wage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Denver is hosting its second to last town hall this month over a proposal to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2021.

The community is invited to attend Tuesday's meeting at the Hiawatha Davis Jr. Rec Center at 6 p.m.

The last town hall is scheduled for Tuesday, October 29 at the DPD District 1 station at 6 p.m.

City leaders have hosted multiple town halls across Denver throughout October to ensure everyone is able to make their voice heard. Under the proposal:

Minimum wage would be phased in incrementally, reaching $15 an hour by 2021

The proposal is for both the city and county of Denver

An estimated 100,000 people in Denver would see a pay increase

Proponents say the goal is to ensure everyone living in Denver is able to make a living wage. Some small business owners are concerned how they will adapt to potentially paying workers an additional $3.90 an hour.

If the livable wage proposal passes, Denver would join 13 other cities and counties across the U.S. to have its minimum wage at or over $15 an hour by 2021.