Colorado Marine struck, killed by car while trying to help people on roadside

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Just after sunset Tuesday, the jet carrying the body of Marine Cpl. Erin Rachel Lilleyfogle arrived at the Colorado Springs Airport.

Lilleyfogle, 23, was from Colorado Springs.

Six Marines carried the flag-draped casket from the plane. Lilleyfogle's family was standing nearby.

On Oct. 11, she was fatally struck by a car while trying to help someone involved in a previous crash near Charleston, South Carolina.

Lillyfogle earned the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

The decorated Marine was also the caretaker her depot’s mascot, Opha May.

Lillyfogle’s family did not speak publicly at the airport.

Lillyfogle's memorial service will be held Friday, which would have been her 24th birthday.