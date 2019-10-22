Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Choice Market is now open in the new Denver Housing Authority Headquarters and is offering something that no one else does – convenience, efficiency and access to locally-sourced, quality food. Choice’s classically trained and experienced chefs work to develop seasonal menus and offer elevated food “on the go.”

They are serving locally sourced ingredients to a traditionally underserved audience in the Denver area.

A full service, fully-scratch kitchen truly sets Choice apart. Choice’s classically trained and experienced chefs work to develop seasonal menus and offer elevated food “on the go.” Customers can rely on Choice to deliver fresh, local, environmentally friendly products. Choice uses ingredients that are better for you, better for the community, and that taste better too. Embracing its Colorado pride, Choice works with local farmers to source a majority of its ingredients and products, including organic produce and antibiotic-free and nitrate-free proteins.

RECIPE FOR SWEET CORN SUCCOTASH – COMPONENT OF THE SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN QUINOA BOWL

Sweet Corn Succotash

Ingredients

2 Roasted Ears of Corn

1/2 Cup Meyer Lemon Pico de Gallo (see recipe)

1.5 Teaspoons Minced Cilantro

1/2 Cup Cooked Black Beans

1/2 Teaspoon Kosher Salt

1/4 Teaspoon Lime Juice

Shuck Corn.

Lightly roast corn on the grill.

Cut corn off of the cob into medium size mixing bowl.

Combine remaining ingredients mixing bowl and mix gently.