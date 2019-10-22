× Broncos trade receiver Emmanuel Sanders to 49ers for draft picks

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The reeling Broncos traded receiver Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday.

The Broncos sent Sanders and a 2020 fifth-round draft pick to the 49ers in exchange for 2020 third- and fourth-round picks.

The Broncos are 2-5 after getting throttled, 30-6, on Thursday night by the Kansas City Chiefs at home. They play at Indianapolis on Sunday.

Sanders, 32, was the last remaining offensive starter from the Broncos’ 2015 Super Bowl championship team.

He had 30 catches for 367 yards and two touchdowns as the Broncos’ No. 2 receiver behind Courtland Sutton after coming back from a torn left Achilles’ tendon and surgery on his right ankle.

In six seasons with the Broncos, Sanders finishes with 404 receptions for 5,361 yards and 28 touchdowns.